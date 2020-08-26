Authorities capture two suspects wanted for murder at North Charleston bar

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have captured two suspects wanted for a murder outside a North Charleston bar.
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department announced the arrest of 36-year-old Aubrey Dupree Tucker and 35-year-old Shaquera Rachan Steadley-Burnette.
Both of the suspects each face charges of murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection to the June 11 death of 24-year-old Anthony Myers from Ridgeville.
Police say a woman was also shot and wounded outside of North Park Grill.
Both of the suspects were locked up at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
Tucker and Steadley-Burnette were arrested earlier on Wednesday by the North Charleston Police Department along with agents with the US Marshal’s Task Force and deputies from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation began when a police officer responded to the scene around 1:40 a.m. to the North Park Grill on 8780 Rivers Ave. for a shooting. When the officer got to the scene he saw one of the victims who appeared to be unresponsive and lying on his stomach in the parking lot.
Officers then responded to Trident Medical Center to speak to the second victim who had been shot in the upper left arm and transported by EMS from the scene to the hospital.
The victim said she was at the bar with her friend and saw a group of four men and two women near the bar area in what appeared to be an argument. The victim and her friend decided to leave because they felt something bad was about to happen.
When the victim went outside she saw a man with long dreads with his arm around a short man.
The victim said while she was outside she heard one of the two say,”If he tries to leave I am gonna put air in him.”
After hearing this the victim said she saw the short man run past her at which time she heard shooting. She tried to take cover behind a vehicle but felt pain in her upper arm.
She said another man fell on top of her when she was trying to take cover. The victim said she was shot on the first volley of gunfire then heard a second volley after which she heard cars leaving the area while a third volley of shots rang out.
Once the shooting stopped, the victim called her friend on the phone and said she was shot at which time the friend came outside and stayed with her until law enforcement arrived.
The victim said she did not recognize any of the people involved in the incident.
