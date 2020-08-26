Battery pick up 3-1 win over Miami FC

The second half saw the game open up further, and Miami’s Romario Williams got a clear look on goal from 25 yards four minutes in that forced a save from the Battery’s Joe Kuzminsky. Piggott was then denied his second goal of the night for hosts after a weaving run in from the left that finished with a near-post shot that was saved, but Miami struck in the 53th minute as Janos Loebe delivered a cross from the left that found Miguel Gonzalez in the center of the penalty area that he buried into the bottom-left corner of the net.