CCSD hosts final Q&A before the start of the school year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District says they will be holding their last scheduled question and answer session before the start of the school year.
Charleston County School District Superintendent of Schools Dr. Gerrita Postlewait says she, along with other district leaders, will be taking questions directly from parents, teachers and students from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Postlewait says the meeting will be available live through YouTube and viewers will be able to ask questions in real time.
CCSD Director of Communications Andy Pruitt says they are expecting the majority of questions to be about instruction options, including the lottery system, and the new metric system.
“Our schools are working on finalizing who they can bring back in person and who will be taking instruction through the remote option or the virtual academy. We’re trying to make sure that families, that teachers have answers to their questions,” Pruitt said. “Our schools are working diligently to make sure they can provide as many kids as they can with a safe opportunity.”
The district says they are still working on how to match up the in-person demand from families with the availability of teachers comfortable teaching in-person. However, Pruitt says he is still expecting all plans to be finalized by Friday at the latest.
The meeting can be viewed on the Charleston County School District’s Youtube page, CCSD says.
Postlewait says questions can also be submitted via email two hours before the session to saferestart@charleston.k12.sc.us with “Safe Restart YouTube” in the subject line.
