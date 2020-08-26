Charleston Co. superintendent to answer parent, student questions live

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County School District Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait will be leading a live question and answer session with parents and students Wednesday.
This will be the second time Postlewait and district staff field back to school questions, and it’s set to be their last one before the first day of school on Sept. 8.
The majority of questions are expected to be about instruction options, the lottery system, and the new metric system being used to decide how many students can return in person.
The meeting also comes after the district made major changes to its all-year virtual program after almost 12,000 students enrolled. The Virtual Academy was designed to be its own independent school within the district, but because of the unexpected demand it’s now going to be combined with the “temporary remote” option at the beginning of the year for elementary school students.
The meeting will be streamed live on the district’s YouTube page from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Parents can either submit questions in real time on the YouTube chat or submit questions two hours before to saferestart@charleston.k12.sc.us with “Safe Restart YouTube” in the subject line.
