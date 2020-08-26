Consumer Affairs offers free help to spot job scams

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Rising unemployment during the COVID-19 pandemic has left many people desperate to find work and given scammers more ammunition.
Job scams come in different forms and may even come with a paycheck. The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs says these scams typically include a required payment from the prospective employee.
The old saying “It takes money to make money,” doesn’t ring true in this case. If you have to pay money to get a job, SCDCA says it’s likely a scam.
SCDCA says they are hosting a free webinar on Wednesday, Aug. 26 about job scams. SCDCA Director of Communications Bailey Parker will lead the webinar at 10:30 a.m.
Registration for the webinar can be completed on a page the department has organized, here.
