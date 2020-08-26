Coroner: Body found at Dubose Middle School identified

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office says they have identified the man discovered dead at Dubose Middle School Tuesday.
Harry A. Batten Jr., 69, was performing work at the middle school when he was found unresponsive at approximately 12:45 p.m., the coroner’s office said.
The coroner said he pronounced Batten dead at the scene by 2 p.m.
The coroner’s office says the circumstances, cause and manner of the death are pending an autopsy at the Medical University of South Carolina scheduled for Friday at 9 a.m.
The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office and Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office are investigating, the coroner’s office said in a statement.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.