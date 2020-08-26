Deputies arrest man after Berkeley Co. car chase

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s office says they have arrested a man after a car chase led into a Berkeley County resident’s backyard.
Uri Erik Rowenko, 37, has been charged with the unlawful carry of a pistol, an incident report states.
Deputies say they first noticed Rowenko was driving a van without working headlights shortly after 11 p.m. Monday when they attempted to pull him over.
Rowenko pulled over but after a deputy said he was walking up to the van, Rowenko sped off.
An incident report states that the deputy then began the chase speeding down the Sangaree Parkway.
Deputies say Rowenko began to drive into oncoming traffic before turning into a neighborhood and arriving at the dead end of Cherokee Drive.
Rowenko then turned into a resident’s backyard, driving through their chain-link fence, and ultimately got stuck in the mud in the backyard before clearing the fence on the other side, deputies say.
Rowenko was promptly handcuffed at gunpoint and the incident report states that he told deputies he had a handgun and needles in the van.
Deputies say Rowneko has four outstanding warrants for his arrest in Florida and one of them is extraditable.
Rowenko is being held at Hill-Finklea Detention Center awaiting bond.
