Deputies charge man with kidnapping, sexual assault

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge set bond at a total of $40,000 for a 49-year-old man accused of the sexual assault of an 18-year-old victim.
Jose Castellanos is charged with kidnapping and first degree criminal sexual conduct, according to jail records.
An incident report states deputies met with the victim on Aug. 8 who told them she had been sexually assaulted days earlier and held against her will by Castellanos.
She told deputies she was sitting on a couch watching TV at a home where she was visiting a friend on Aug. 5 when Castellanos approached her, began to rub her leg and ask if she had a boyfriend. The victim said when she tried to ignore the question, he began to grab her chest area and place his hand between her legs.
Deputies say she said she tried to leave the home but that Castellanos would not let her leave, grabbing her whenever she tried to get off the couch.
She told deputies she was finally able to leave at 7 a.m. on Aug. 6 when Castellanos left the home to potentially go to work, the report states.
Castellanos was arrested Monday afternoon and a judge set bond at $20,000 for each of the two charges, jail records state.
He was being held at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center.
