Deputies: Man arrested after Berkeley Co. chase

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Sheriff’s deputies say that they have arrested the driver of a car after a chase in Berkeley County.
Lashaun Clark-Pierre, 31, has been arrested for failure to stop for blue lights, third offense driving under suspension and habitual traffic offender charges, an incident report states.
Deputies say they first attempted to stopped Clark-Pierre for a defective tag light while patrolling the area of College Park Road at 1:10 a.m. Tuesday.
After activating his emergency equipment, the deputy said he began to chase a quickly accelerating Clark-Pierre. Deputies say Clark-Pierre turned on to Myers Road and began heading toward St. James when they called for backup.
Clark-Pierre turned into the Waters at St. James apartment complex, where deputies say it made two full circles through the parking lot.
Deputies say the Clark-Pierre then stopped while he and his passenger exited the vehicle and fled on foot. After Clark-Pierre had stopped, deputies say they cleared the vehicle of additional suspects or weapons and began to search for the two on foot.
A deputy says he saw the suspects escape into an adjacent apartment building, where authorities made contact with them in their apartment.
An incident report states that the two were detained, searched and transported back to the vehicle, where upon questioning it was revealed that the passenger was Clark-Pierre’s younger cousin.
The passenger acknowledged he did not know why he ran on foot, except that he was told to do so by Clark-Pierre, the incident report states.
Deputies say the passenger was released without incident.
The incident report states Clark-Pierre said he fled arrest because he did not have a valid driver’s license.
