Doctors say coronavirus situation improving, but warn not to let your guard down

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In the last week, medical professionals say there has been an encouraging trend of the number of positive COVID-19 cases going down. But, while the number of cases detected has been dropping, doctors are warning not to let your guard down.
According to Dr. Michael Sweat, Director of MUSC’s Center for Global Health, the number of cases detected each day, the number of people being hospitalized and the number of people dying because of COVID-19 are all going down.
But, there’s a caveat.
“While all of these numbers are coming down, they’re still relatively high,” Sweat says. “We got up to a real mountain top and we’ve been coming back down that mountain, and we’re about two-thirds of the way down right now from where we were at the peak in early August.”
In early August, according to Sweat, the Charleston area was seeing about 60 cases per 100,000 people per day.
“That’s a very high number,” Sweat says. “As of yesterday, I just calculated this, we’re having about 11 cases per 100,000 in the area right now. And last week it was 18, so it’s definitely been improving a lot in this area.”
But are the hard numbers telling the full story?
“I’d say in general, it’s never perfect,” Sweat says. “You’re trying to pull together a lot of different metrics, and you’re looking at something on any one day. It’s often hard to know the perfect answer of what’s happening out there. I do think though, if you weave together all the different indicators, it starts to tell a more complete story.”
Sweat says a good number to focus on is the positivity rate which is the percentage of people who get tested that are positive. Two weeks ago, it was at 20.8%. This week it fell to 13.3%.
“The general trend has for it to be coming down, that’s a good sign,” Sweat says. “I want to add, concurrent with that, we’ve actually been seeing some decline in the number of people getting tested.”
Sweat says there’s a variety of reasons driving the decline in people seeking testing.
“Every time you have a positive case, it precipitates many other people coming in to get tested” Sweat adds. “So, we just have fewer infections that should drive down the number of people to some degree. There’s also been some delays and we’re getting test results returned. This has been a nationwide problem.”
Sweat says one way to keep that positivity rate number down would be to create more opportunities for people to get tested.
“If you sort of flood the market with testing you get many, many people tested,” Sweat says. “It’s a positive thing for prevention. So it’s suggesting some that we need to get more efforts out to get testing.”
Sweat says the state is about to undertake a big push to increase the amount of testing being offered. And while the positive coronavirus numbers are dropping, Sweat urges people to continue their preventative behaviors.
“What can happen is this can start transmitting so quickly that it doesn’t get picked up,” Sweat says. “It can take quite a bit of time for people to start having symptoms. So by the time public health authorities detect that we’ve got this major growing epidemic, it can be too late. So I’m, once again, just trying to stress the need for vigilance.”
Sweat says to keep wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding groups because he says the numbers prove it’s working.
