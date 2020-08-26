FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Laura Extremely Dangerous Category 4 Hurricane, Drier & hot rest of week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We are tracking a powerful hurricane headed for the northern Gulf Coast. Hurricane Laura should become a category 4 hurricane prior to landfall early tomorrow morning. The storm is churning over the warm Gulf waters and will make landfall in southwestern Louisiana or far eastern Texas overnight. The storm is forecast to bring catastrophic storm surge to areas along the coast- up to 20′. Wind damage is very likely even farther inland up into northern Louisiana and Arkansas. A trough will push the storm through the Midwest and parts of the Ohio Valley as a weakening area of low pressure. The Lowcountry could see some moisture fro the tail-end of the storm, but no more than some scattered rain.