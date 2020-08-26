Group works to preserve, highlight Lowcountry African American communities

CHARLESTON S.C. - Nine historically African American communities across Charleston County are receiving money to preserve Gullah / Geechee history.
Jeff Winget with the Center for Heirs Property Preservation has been working to document and highlight communities deeply rooted in the Lowcountry that may get overlooked as the area grows.
"Because of the unprecedented growth over the past few decades, as more people move to Charleston county, the need for development has threatened existing cultural resources," Winget said.
Carolyn Lecque from the Liberty Hill neighborhood in North Charleston said she wants to see community collaboration, not development and construction.
“We feel Liberty Hill is much too important as a part of South Carolina and Charleston history to allow it to develop into a shopping area,” Lecque.
Now, the organization will be helping various neighborhoods with projects like restoring cemeteries and churches, researching the impact of growth on black communities and educating others about a history they may not know still exists around them.
“They are communities that have been around since the late 1800′s,” project leader Esther Adams said. “They are still present, still vibrant, they still have a rich history and they’re dealing with issues like gentrification and the expansion and the growth and attention that Charleston gets.”
The costs of individual projects range from $3,000 to $15,000. Leaders in the Liberty Hill Community Reunion Committee say they will clean up two historic cemeteries and start a community garden.
“We’re going to make it a communitywide event and it’s going to be involving the churches, the residence, the businesses,” Rev. Lisa Robinson said. “We just want everybody to take ownership of it because we feel that both of those plots are so sacred.”
Full list of participating communities includes:
- East Cooper Civic Club
- Liberty Hill Improvement Council
- Bible Sojourn Society Cemetery
- Grimball Area Improvement Association
- Fleming Road, Central Park and Riverland Drive Neighborhood Association
- Maryville/Ashleyville Neighborhood Association
- Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
- Faith, Hope & Charity Society
- Grace Chapel Baptist Church
The Center for Heirs Property Preservation will be presenting a full-length film on the nine communities on Saturday virtually during their annual symposium.
“Our mission is to continue to preserve the heritage of our community, and pass that on to our children and our children’s children,” Liberty Hill neighbor Hester McFadden said.
