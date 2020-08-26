‘He was a phenomenal kid:’ Mother of high school student who died suddenly talks about tragedy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An entire community is mourning the death of an Ashley Ridge High School football player who died after practice Tuesday. Family members say 16-year old Amari President was found unresponsive in the shower at his home. He died at a hospital.
Amari’s mother says on the way home from her her house he face timed with her and other family and nothing seemed wrong.
“Came home, did his normal thing, saw his niece, his sister, his dad. He went to take a shower and collapsed,” Angela President said.
Amari is scheduled for autopsy at the Medical University of South Carolina on Friday morning.
Family members say Amari made an impact on friends, family, even those who are in politics, on both the local and national level.
“Amari was a phenomenal kid, phenomenal,” his mom added. “For him to be 16 years, and he’s made an impact on his community, within his family, pretty much within the nation.”
His family members say Amari even talked about running for president of the United States someday. Amari was his sophomore class president and planned to run for that office again as a junior.
He also worked on Joe Biden’s presidential campaign in South Carolina and spoke at his rally in Charleston.
“When Joe Biden came down for his presidential rally this year, he wanted Amari to speak, Amari spoke, Amari opened up for the rally,” Angela President said.
Sen. Marlon Kimpson also knew Amari and paid tribute to him on social media. Amari’s stepfather says the young man did more at the age of 16 than many grown men have done.
“He impacted so many people, not just with his words, but he had character that just stood out and a smile that would just light up the room,” Ernest Walker said.
Amari’s grandmother says he would not want people to be sad for him right now.
“He would want you to be glad that you met him and just go on with your life and then pick up where he left off,” Norva Myles said.
