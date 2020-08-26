Investigators arrest man, searching for 2 other people in Charleston vandalism

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have arrested a man and are searching for two other people in connection to a vandalism in downtown Charleston.
Officials with the Charleston Police Department announced the arrest of 20-year-old Thomas Waln who has been charged with illegal graffiti vandalism.
“Thank you to the public for their help that led to his arrest,” CPD officials said. “Police still need your help to ID the 2 females.”
Police are still attempting to identify two female subjects in surveillance pictures on King Street and are asking the public’s help to find out who they are.
Anyone with information is asked to call (843) 743-7200 for the on duty CPD central detective.
Earlier this week, police released pictures of three people in reference to the vandalism that happened on 399 King Street on Aug. 18 at 1:15 a.m.
A manager said three people were inside of a parking garage on the 4th floor and spray painted “ACAB” on the ground inside the parking garage.
The manager reported that the three individuals hung a white cloth like banner with purple that read “ABOLISHED THE POLICE” with unknown symbols. A police report states the banner was hanging from an open space facing toward Marion square Park. The trio was last seen heading south on King Street.
The investigative report mentioned a similar incident that was reported and may be related.
