Joe Biden tweets about Lowcountry high school student who died

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Joe Biden tweeted out a heartfelt message Wednesday evening about a Lowcountry high school student who died following football practice.
“Amari was 16, not old enough to vote, but that didn’t stop him from helping change the course of history,” Biden said of Amari President who went to school at Ashley Ridge High School and had worked for Biden’s campaign in South Carolina.
Amari also spoke at Biden’s rally in Charleston.
Amari’s family said the teenager even talked about running for president of the United States someday. Amari was his sophomore class president and planned to run for that office again as a junior.
Sen. Marlon Kimpson also knew Amari and paid tribute to him on social media.
Amari’s stepfather says the young man did more at the age of 16 than many grown men have done.
“He impacted so many people, not just with his words, but he had character that just stood out and a smile that would just light up the room,” Ernest Walker said.
Amari was found unresponsive in the shower Tuesday evening after returning home from practice at Ashley Ridge High School.
The body is scheduled for autopsy at the Medical University of South Carolina at 9 a.m. Friday.
