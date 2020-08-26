At least 3 arrested in homicide of 17-year-old girl in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have arrested at least three people in the death of a 17-year-old girl in Raleigh.
The three people were charged in the homicide of Veronica Lee Baker, 17, of Raleigh.
Officers were dispatched to a code blue call on Jones Sausage Road at 8:18 p.m. on August 15.
When officers arrived, they found Baker in a vehicle, where she was declared dead by Wake County Emergency Medical Services personnel who also responded to the scene.
Officials say a juvenile petition and secure custody order for murder was sought for a 17-year-old in connection with the death of Baker. Police did not provide any other information about this person.
Arrest warrants were also obtained charging Keyshara Michelle Deans, 19, Nezyiha Zamir Collins, 19, and Tyreek Qumay Rogers, 18, with felony accessory after the fact to murder.
They have been taken to the Wake County Detention Center.
Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance with any information in connection with this incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
