Rain chance drops as the temperatures climb!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The rain chance will lower as we transition to a much drier weather pattern here across the Lowcountry. We’ll see a partly to mostly cloudy sky today with a few afternoon and evening showers and storms. High temperatures today will be in the low 90s inland, upper 80s at the beaches. The heat index will top out between 103-107°. Stay cool!
TROPICS: We’re tracking Major Hurricane Laura which is forecast to reach the Texas/Louisiana coastline tonight as a Category 3 or 4 hurricane. Catastrophic storm and wind damage are likely as this storm moves onshore. Laura is expected to make a landfall around midnight and will quickly weaken as it moves inland across Louisiana.
TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 93.
THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 93.
FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 93.
SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 92.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms. High 92.
