Restaurant starts fundraiser for Charleston deputy injured in Don Holt Bridge crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry restaurant hopes selling pancake breakfasts will help raise money for a fund assisting the Charleston County deputy critically injured in a July 1 crash on the Don Holt Bridge.
The Serve & Connect Fund is assisting Deputy Mike Costanzo and his family as he continues to recover from injuries he suffered in the accident.
East Bay Deli is selling $10 tickets for a pancake breakfast redeemable at its Dorchester Road location now through Oct. 1, according to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page.
Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Serve & Connect Fund, deputies say.
Deputies call it the latest in a long list of supportive efforts from the community after the crash.
Investigators say a vehicle became disabled at the top of the Don Holt Bridge on the morning of July 1. Tow truck driver Will Ellis stopped to assist the driver of the disabled vehicle and Costanzo stopped in his county-issued sheriff’s cruiser to assist them. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the driver of a pickup truck being used to haul a trailer crashed into the back of Costanzo’s vehicle which, in turn, struck Costanzo and Ellis, knocking Ellis over the side wall of the bridge and into the water below where he died.
In late July, Costanzo was transferred to an Atlanta medical facility where he is continuing to recover from a brain injury, as well as a broken arm, clavicle and back, a shattered femur and a crushed ankle.
Costanzo worked with the sheriff’s office from 1994 to 2006, and returned to the agency in April of 2017.
Deputies say he has served as a much-loved school resource officer at Sullivan’s Island Elementary during the school year and was assigned to the Marine Patrol Unit this summer.
He told his colleagues he plans to walk back in the doors of the sheriff’s office in October.
Earlier this month, Ellis’s estate filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the driver of the disabled vehicle, whom the suit identified as Peter Katzburg; the driver of the truck, whom the suit identified as Dale Phillips II of Tennessee; and the South Carolina Department of Transportation.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol’s Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team has been investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.
There has been no word so far on when the investigation is expected to be complete or whether charges will be filed in the incident.
