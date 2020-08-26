Restaurant starts fundraiser for Charleston deputy injured in Don Holt Bridge crash

Investigators say a vehicle became disabled at the top of the Don Holt Bridge on the morning of July 1. Tow truck driver Will Ellis stopped to assist the driver of the disabled vehicle and Costanzo stopped in his county-issued sheriff’s cruiser to assist them. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the driver of a pickup truck being used to haul a trailer crashed into the back of Costanzo’s vehicle which, in turn, struck Costanzo and Ellis, knocking Ellis over the side wall of the bridge and into the water below where he died.