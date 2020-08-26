S.C. reports 505 new cases of COVID-19, higher percent-positive figure in test results

By Ray Rivera | August 26, 2020 at 1:59 PM EDT - Updated August 26 at 1:59 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 505 new confirmed cases and 28 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 42 additional confirmed deaths and 3 new probable deaths Wednesday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 112,643, probable cases to 1,450, confirmed deaths to 2,451, and 122 probable deaths.

But the percent of positive results in the latest batch rose to 20.4%, up from 17.4% reported Tuesday

COVID-19 TESTING TOTALS
Total tests conducted in South Carolina 972,538
Total tests reported to DHEC on Sunday 2,470
Percent Positive in latest test results 20.4%

The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Tuesday afternoon.

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 4,602 62
Berkeley County 4,617 72
Charleston County 13,377 215
Colleton County 870 37
Dorchester County 3,410 69
Georgetown County 1,646 36
Orangeburg County 2,749 91
Williamsburg County 1,148 33

Confirmed and probable cases reported on Tuesday are below:

COVID-19_Case_and_Probable_... by Live 5 News

Confirmed and probable deaths reported on Tuesday are below:

COVID-19-Deaths_8.26.2020.pdf by Live 5 News



