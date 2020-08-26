Troopers: Fatal crash in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person has died in a single vehicle crash in Berkeley County.
Troopers say the vehicle was traveling west on Cain Hoy Road at around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday.
The vehicle was going around a curve when troopers say it veered across the center line and off the left side of the road striking a tree.
Highway Patrol says the vehicle then became engulfed in flames and the sole occupant is deceased.
Troopers say to contact The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office for more information on the victim.
This crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol, troopers say.
