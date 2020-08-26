’Trump 2020’ flag dispute sparks debate in Fort Mill neighborhood

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A family is taking some heat from the neighborhood homeowners association for a flag.
A “Trump 2020 Keep America Great” flag is what’s creating friction. The family says their message is getting lost in translation.
The HOA calls it a political sign. The homeowners say it is just a message of support. Now it is sparked a discussion in the neighborhood.
”We didn’t start the fight, but we’re not going to back down from it,” says Josh Yost, whose house has the flag.
Sarah Martin and Yost say the Trump 2020 flag flies the closest to their heart.
”We are ultra-passionate about our president. We support him,” says Yost. “We live in America and we’re gonna back him up.”
It is the same flag becoming the talk of the neighborhood. In a letter to the family, the homeowners association called it a “political sign.” Bylaws say those are not allowed to go up until 30 days before the election. They were asked to take it down, but did not.
”We wrote back to the HOA we weren’t removing it because it’s not a sign,” says Martin.
“We’re willing to do whatever it takes to sit by our principles,” says Yost.
Whatever it takes could make them pay up. The HOA fined Martin and Yost $150 already. They are willing to pay the price because they say it is not about politics, but rather principle.
”We’re not trying to sway anyone to vote for Trump or believe what we believe or get out of the community and I think this message has been skewed,” he says.
The family says the message is about consistency. Different flags fly throughout the neighborhood. All with different messages but, according to them, not a point of contention.
”We just want a consistent message be sent. Don’t cherry pick who you feel you want to bully or push around,” she says.
The family did start a vote within Baxter Village. There is confusion about what are just flags and what is a political statement. The HOA is taking votes to make the flag bylaws more specific.
WBTV did reach out to HOA for its side of the story and for a vote update and are awaiting a response.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.