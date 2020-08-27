Berkeley Co. deputies investigating shooting at pub on Redbank Road

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting which injured one person at a pub on Red Bank Road Thursday night.
It happened at the Heroes Pub on 1030 Redbank Road in Goose Creek.
The sheriff’s office said the victim suffered a non life-threatening injury. Investigators say they don’t currently have suspect information, but will release it when they are able to.
An emergency call for the shooting came in just before 9 p.m.
