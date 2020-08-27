City discussing thousands in renovations for affordable housing complexes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston’s Community Development Committee is discussing thousands of dollars in renovations to four different affordable housing complexes.
The committee says they will be discussing the renovations at their Thursday meeting as a part of their Rental Assistance Demonstration Program.
One of the complexes they say will be discussed is on Huger Street, near the corner of Meeting Street. Charleston Housing Authority President and CEO Don Cameron said they are hoping to turn the two-story affordable housing complex into a four or five-story building.
Since the complex is almost 40 years old, Cameron said the plan is to completely demolish the existing two buildings with 12 units. One plan is to replace it with at least 50 to 60 units and an upgraded building to match the surrounding apartments and businesses, he said. “It’s in need of repairs, but also the whole neighborhood has changed tremendously, along Huger Street and Meeting Street,” Cameron said.
The Community Development Committee is also discussing renovations plans for three other affordable housing complexes, each of which the city expects will need $40,000 to $60,000 in renovations.
Those complexes include: the 61 unit Kiawah Homes, the 201 unit Meeting Street Manor, and the 222 unit Robert Mills Manor.
Cameron says all of these complexes are in dire need of repairs, and he is looking to make sure they aren't lost, while also providing a place for the current tenants to live.
"It is very difficult for a family on a modest budget to find a decent, safe, and sanitary place to live and raise their children in the city of Charleston, but particularly on the peninsula."
At Thursday’s meeting, the committee says they will discuss their goals for the lots as they prepare to start taking proposals from developers. In the next week or two, the committee says they hope to send out a developer packet for the Huger Street development and start hearing developer proposals.
