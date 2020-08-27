Fewer storms but plenty of heat!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will keep our weather pretty quiet as we head through the rest of the week. We expect another sunny, hot and humid day with fewer storms this afternoon and evening. Highs today will reach the low to mid 90s inland with a heat index over 105° in many spots. The rain will be spotty over the next couple of days but may increase slightly for the weekend. As Hurricane Laura’s remnants pass by to our north this weekend, it may help support a round of stronger thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening. We’ll continue to monitor those possible develoments.
TROPICS: Hurricane Laura made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane in Cameron, Louisiana. Laura tied a hurricane in 1856 for the strongest(150 mph winds) storm ever to make landfall in the state of Louisiana. Laura will continue to move inland across Louisiana and Arkansas today as it slowly weakens to a tropical storm by late today. Devastating damage occurred overnight and early this morning along the Louisiana coastline.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storm. High 94.
FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated PM Storm. High 93.
SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92.
SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92.
