Free, drive-thru Narcan distribution next week in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Ninth Circuit Solicitors Office is partnering with the Goose Creek Police Department, WakeUp Carolina and the Kennedy Center to offer a free, Narcan distribution event on Wednesday, Sept. 2.
Narcan is the nasal spray used to treat opioid emergencies and overdoses.
Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, officials with the South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services report a staggering rise in suspected opioid overdoses. Executive Director of WakeUp Carolina Nanci Shipman confirms the rise in their services.
“We were seeing our services triple, and the needs triple, and that was reflective of what we’re seeing in the state as well as in the country,” she said. “We have not turned anyone away from resources or treatment, as well as support and peer support.”
The groups will be hosting a drive-through, touch-less event to distribute Narcan to those who need it.
“We haven’t done it this way before,” Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said about the curbside pick-up. “And neither has WakeUp Carolina, but they were very receptive to the idea. And we like the idea because, rightly or wrongly, there is still some shame about drug abuse and drug use. And people are reluctant to come in-person, and to get the Narcan and to sit through the training, so we’re pushing out the training to them. It’s a drive-thru so people don’t have to get out of their car and the main reason for that was COVID. Now moving forward if this works well, we might be able to continue doing it this way.”
The pickup will be on Wednesday, September 2 at the Goose Creek Police Department from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. You must fill out this form before the pick-up event. You will receive a link to a training video once you sign up.
“We wanted to do this in Berkeley County because there have not been as many events in Berkeley County,” Wilson said. “But this is not limited to people who reside in Berkeley County. It doesn’t matter where you reside. You’re not going to be turned down.”
They will ask for your email address to get you the training video and will ask for your zipcode. However, all the information is confidential. Wilson said they will be using the zipcode information to see where they could potentially do another Narcan distribution event.
“I just encourage anyone who knows of someone who uses opioids, it doesn’t necessarily have to be someone who’s addicted. We know that they are very addictive, but what we’re seeing sometimes is people who just take the medicine wrong, take their legitimate prescription, and don’t follow instructions,” she added.
Shipman said it’s as important as ever to make sure people have the resources they need.
“I just can’t say enough how thankful I am for the partnerships we have in the community,” she said. “That’s one thing that with these really uncertain times of COVID, that there’s no one entity or group that has answers or solutions. And what I’ve seen during this period of the past six months, is that people really come together as individuals and faith community and law enforcement, as well as towns to bridge these gaps for access to treatment, access to Narcan and access to support.”
Details on the event are also below:
When: Wednesday, September 2 from 11 a.m.-1p.m. and 5-7 p.m.
Where: Goose Creek Police Department (the horseshoe), 519 N Goose Creek Blvd, Goose Creek, SC 29445
Make sure you fill out this form before going to the event. All information is confidential.
