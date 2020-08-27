Free, drive-thru Narcan distribution next week in Berkeley County

“We haven’t done it this way before,” Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said about the curbside pick-up. “And neither has WakeUp Carolina, but they were very receptive to the idea. And we like the idea because, rightly or wrongly, there is still some shame about drug abuse and drug use. And people are reluctant to come in-person, and to get the Narcan and to sit through the training, so we’re pushing out the training to them. It’s a drive-thru so people don’t have to get out of their car and the main reason for that was COVID. Now moving forward if this works well, we might be able to continue doing it this way.”