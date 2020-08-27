“Lifeboat Jobs” will help workers stay afloat and find new career opportunities amid pandemic

So far 29 such positions have been identified and will be released to the public weekly. Research for the Lifeboat Job concept provides detailed information to those looking for work now, and into the future. A graph features the lifeboat job, outlines the skill set workers need in order to land one of those jobs, and how more education or additional training could evolve into another career path. Each graph is detailed with the median salary that can be expected, and anticipated growth for demand for a certain type of job over the next 10 years.