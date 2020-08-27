Live 5 Scambusters: Finding free education on a variety of scams

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Education is key when it comes to recognizing scams and knowing the red flags can save you from becoming a victim.
Both state and federal organizations and agencies put out scam warnings all the time and offer a variety of tools to keep you informed.
South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs says they offer free education every week on different scams and consumer alerts. Communications Director Bailey Parker presents the information as part of a weekly Wednesday Webinar series.
“We’ve been able to focus on some topics the consumers want to hear about,” Parker said. “One of our most popular ones was information about the Do Not Call registry.”
The half-hour webinars are free and Parker says all you have to do is sign up with your email.
“We’ve been really kind of branching out and doing a lot of specific topics and it’s been a lot of fun,” Parker said.
Upcoming webinars in September include online shopping scams, credit report monitoring, and an online competition for teens Parker says is designed to help them become more consumer savvy.
