Mask ordinance citations show most in Lowcountry complying with mandates

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After nearly two months, cities and towns across the Lowcountry have seen most people are complying with mask ordinances. Charleston officials say now is not the time to let up.
More than 150 warnings and 26 citations have been issued to people not wearing masks in the City of Charleston since July 1.
Tracy McKee, Charleston’s chief innovation officer, said since the mask mandate in public places took effect, cases have decreased by 60 percent citywide.
“The numbers are improving which is great,” McKee said. “I hope that’s an indicator that people are adhering to the mask ordinance and following the guidelines and that’s why we’re seeing such an improvement I hope.”
McKee said at the same time, now is a pivotal moment for people to keep masks on as she expects to see an increase in cases as Labor Day and the school year is around the corner.
“I think getting new cases just with the movement of new people is inevitable, it’s just a matter of whether we keep it at a reasonable level where our hospital systems can manage or not,” McKee said.
In other areas, the city of Beaufort has issued 133 warnings in total since June 30, and Folly Beach police have issued eight warnings and three citations.
“This shows that compliance with the ordinance is very strong, and we’re very pleased that everyone is doing what they can to keep safe while in public buildings,” City of Beaufort spokesperson Kathleen Williams said in an email.
Isle of Palms, North Charleston and Summerville officials have all reported no tickets given out during their ordinances.
Goose Creek and Mount Pleasant police departments did not respond to requests for information.
