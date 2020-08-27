Men sue City of N. Charleston, police department claiming they were assaulted, unlawfully detained by officers

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Three men are suing the City of North Charleston and its police chief after they say they were assaulted and unlawfully detained by police officers, then defamed by Chief Reggie Burgess in a video.
Lawyers for Joshua Lewis, Quintez Lewis and Jayquan Gadsden filed the lawsuit whose defendants also include five police officers who responded to the Country Inn Hotel on May 9.
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department said that officers were responding to a shots heard call when they say Lewis and some friends ran into a room at a hotel.
The police report states Joshua Lewis and others pried open the front door and ran into the room. Police say they dragged Lewis out of the room, but he was not arrested.
The suit states that Jousha Lewis, Quintez Lewis and Jayquan Gadsden were at the hotel to celebrate a graduation, and when Joshua Lewis heard a knock at the door, he opened it and was pulled forcibly out of the room and then placed in handcuffs. Lawyers say the rest of the guests were also removed by force out of the room and placed in handcuffs.
According to the three men’s lawyers, once placed in handcuffs, the officers started using unnecessary force against the three and were not told why they were being detained.
“When Plaintiffs began questioning their detainment, Defendant Officers quickly escalated to an unnecessary level of force,” the lawsuit stated.
Joshua Lewis said he was attacked “forcibly and physically” by four of the eleven officers who arrived at the scene, and was harassed and slammed against the wall while IN handcuffs. Lawyers said an officer grabbed Quintez Lewis, tossed him to the ground, and then kneed him in the face and “scrubbed the carpet with his face.”
Gadsen said he was also assaulted by the officers.
Local civil rights leaders called for an independent racial bias audit of the police department after seeing video of the incident.
The lawsuit states when an officer questioned who purchased the room and Joshua Lewis answered, he was told “they are not supposed to be here.”
Lawyers said while the three men their guests were in handcuffs, police search the room for weapons and other people and found nothing.
The suit states Quintez Lewis suffered a busted head, while Gadsden had a busted lip. The men said days later Chief Reggie Burgess posted a video with “defamatory statements” accusing them of unlawful behavior and portraying their lawful actions as unlawful.
On May 20, Burgess issued a videotaped statement and said the police department did not target Joshua Lewis.
“Never did any of our officers profile or target Mr. Lewis,” the police chief said.
The department also released dashcam video from three encounters with Joshua Lewis over a two day period.
Dashcam video showed officers’ first encounter on May 7 with Joshua Lewis. Police say they pulled Lewis and his passenger over for a broken tag light.
Officers said they smelled marijuana in the car and that Lewis refused to come out of the car, so they pulled him out of it. His passenger is seen in the back seat of the cruiser cursing that they were stopped for the broken light.
Police gave Lewis a ticket and let him go.
Two nights later officers had a second encounter with Lewis. Investigators said they were responding to a shots heard call when they say Lewis and some friends ran into a room at a hotel.
Bystanders on cell phones took video of officers picking up a handcuffed Lewis and throwing him against a wall. Joshua Lewis and the others were not arrested.
Officers say they then saw Lewis take an object out of his car and then leave the hotel in a friend’s car. Cops with guns drawn ordered Lewis and the others out of the car.
Officers reported that they found a loaded shotgun in the car. In the dashcam video, the driver was told it’s not illegal to have the weapon. He said it wasn’t his and he didn’t know who it belonged to.
According to an incident report, one of the passengers told officers the gun belonged to Lewis. All of the men were released and took possession of the gun.
