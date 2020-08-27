Patriot’s Point Rep. to speak on upcoming USS Yorktown Christmas movie

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum said in a Facebook post that Hallmark has written one of their famous Christmas movies to be centered around an aircraft carrier.
The naval and maritime museum says that the location chosen for filming will be their very own USS Yorktown.
The Hallmark production crew even visited the aircraft carrier to prepare for the film, the post said.
Patriot’s Point Representative Chris Hauff will be speaking over zoom at 11:30 a.m. to discuss more of the specifics.
