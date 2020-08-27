Patriot’s Point Rep. to speak on upcoming USS Yorktown Christmas movie

The Naval & Maritime Museum at Patriots Point in Mount Pleasant features the World War II aircraft carrier, USS Yorktown as its centerpiece. (Source: Patroits Point Naval & Maritime Museum)
By Riley Bean | August 27, 2020 at 10:12 AM EDT - Updated August 27 at 10:12 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum said in a Facebook post that Hallmark has written one of their famous Christmas movies to be centered around an aircraft carrier.

The naval and maritime museum says that the location chosen for filming will be their very own USS Yorktown.

The Hallmark production crew even visited the aircraft carrier to prepare for the film, the post said.

Patriot’s Point Representative Chris Hauff will be speaking over zoom at 11:30 a.m. to discuss more of the specifics.

