Police are seeking help finding man wanted in aggravated assault

By Riley Bean | August 27, 2020 at 12:44 PM EDT - Updated August 27 at 12:45 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police are asking for help finding a man wanted in the aggravated assault with a firearm in West Ashley.

Police say the incident happened on Aug. 20, and they are also looking for a vehicle involved.

The vehicle is a newer model Chevrolet Cruze with temporary S.C. DMV tags and the man is approximately in his mid 20′s, 6 feet tall and 160 pounds, police say.

Police have asked anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 or Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 for the on duty CPD Central detective.

