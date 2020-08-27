S.C. reports 424 new cases of COVID-19, and 42 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 424 new COVID-19 cases and 42 confirmed deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 113,107, probable cases to 1,491, confirmed deaths to 2,494, and 134 probable deaths.
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Thursday afternoon.
Confirmed and probable cases reported on Thursday are below:
Confirmed and probable deaths reported on Thursday are below:
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.