S.C. reports 424 new cases of COVID-19, and 42 additional deaths
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 424 new COVID-19 cases and 42 confirmed deaths.
By Ray Rivera | August 27, 2020 at 2:44 PM EDT - Updated August 27 at 2:44 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 424 new COVID-19 cases and 42 confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 113,107, probable cases to 1,491, confirmed deaths to 2,494, and 134 probable deaths.

COVID-19 TESTING TOTALS
Total tests conducted in South Carolina 980,834
Total tests reported to DHEC on Sunday 5,234
Percent Positive in latest test results 8.1%

The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Thursday afternoon.

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 4,610 63
Berkeley County 4,635 72
Charleston County 13,399 216
Colleton County 872 38
Dorchester County 3,421 70
Georgetown County 1,654 36
Orangeburg County 2,764 92
Williamsburg County 1,154 34

Confirmed and probable cases reported on Thursday are below:

Confirmed and probable deaths reported on Thursday are below:

