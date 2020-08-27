S.C. reports reports sharp decrease in initial claims filed last week.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After an increase of claims for unemployment were received last week, this past week’s report cites the lowest unemployment numbers since the pandemic began, the state reported on Thursday morning.
The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce reported 5,524 people filed their first claim for unemployment benefits in the week that ended on Saturday. That was a decrease of 1,731 initial claims from the week prior, SCDEW spokesperson Heather Biance said.
This brings the initial claims total to 725,228 received since mid-March, Biance said.
Charleston County had the third-highest number of claims, at 347; behind Greenville County, 453, claims and Richland County, 523.
The agency has paid more than $3.87 billion in a combination of state and federal benefits, Biance said.
Last week’s report listed a total of 7,255 claims, which represented the first increase of claims filed in the past four weeks.
