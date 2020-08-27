South Carolina Announces Fan Guidelines for Williams-Brice Stadium

Gamecock Club members with season tickets who are interested in attending games this fall and have not requested that their annual dues be refunded or reallocated as part of the Reinvest for Success campaign will be eligible to participate in an upcoming online seat selection process. Any donor with an account credit after selecting a mini-plan will be able to participate in the Reinvest for Success campaign with those funds. Due to SEC ticket restrictions for away game ticketing, the Athletics Department will not be able to accommodate requests for away game tickets for the 2020 season.