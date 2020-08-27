Summerville firefighter helping Lake Charles, La. after Hurricane Laura

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Summerville firefighter has been activated through South Carolina State Fire Task Force One to assist with Hurricane Laura recovery, the Summerville Fire Department said.
A statement from the fire department said Chad Lobo will be in the Lake Charles area of Louisiana for a minimum of 14 days.
Lobo and the rest of the State Fire Task Force will be assisting with all types of emergencies, a Facebook post from the department said.
