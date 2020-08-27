Summerville firefighter helping Lake Charles, La. after Hurricane Laura

Summerville firefighter helping Lake Charles, La. after Hurricane Laura
Firefighter Chad Lobo (Source: Summerville Fire Department)
By Riley Bean | August 27, 2020 at 11:08 AM EDT - Updated August 27 at 11:41 AM

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Summerville firefighter has been activated through South Carolina State Fire Task Force One to assist with Hurricane Laura recovery, the Summerville Fire Department said.

A statement from the fire department said Chad Lobo will be in the Lake Charles area of Louisiana for a minimum of 14 days.

Lobo and the rest of the State Fire Task Force will be assisting with all types of emergencies, a Facebook post from the department said.

Chad Lobo has been activated through SC TASK FORCE ONE to assist with Hurricane Laura. They are currently assigned to...

Posted by Summerville, SC Fire & Rescue on Thursday, August 27, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.