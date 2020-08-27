Summerville YMCA offers school support program for children enrolled in virtual, hybrid learning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville YMCA is offering a school support program for children not able to return to their classrooms next month.
The program provides a full day of childcare and learning support for students who will be enrolled in virtual or hybrid lessons this fall.
The program is offered from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. for students in kindergarten through fifth grade. It includes internet access and tech support, physical education class, art, recess, tutoring, breakfast and lunch.
It does come at a price though, and officials say it’s not necessarily a safer option amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’ve never said that we are safer, that it’s not ok for kids to be at school, but it is ok for them to be at the Y. This is purely born out of need,” Summerville YMCA’s Jana Chanthabane said. “We had parents that called us just in a panic. They have to go to work, work full-time and they have little ones that can’t be at home by themselves.”
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.