Three people shot following argument at Walterboro apartment complex

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Three people were shot following an argument at a Walterboro apartment complex Thursday night.
At 7:30 p.m., officers with the Walterboro Police Department responded to 601 Greenpond Hwy. at the Walterboro Village Apartments for a shooting.
“According to witnesses on scene, a verbal argument between an unknown number of individuals lead to a shooting,” said Lt. Amye Stivender.
Police said the suspect and two victims were struck by gunfire.
Two people suffered non life threatening wounds, while one person was transported to another hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Police are continuing the investigation and are asking anyone with information to call Sgt. Johnson at (843) 782-1043.
