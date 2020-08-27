Traffic Alert: Ridgeville highway set to close for construction work

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Construction crews in Dorchester County are closing a portion of Highway 27 near Ridgeville for work related to the Highway 78 Improvement Project.
Weather permitting, road crews say they are expected to close Highway 27 on Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Dorchester County Director of Public Works Jason Carraher says the road will be closed between School Street and Highway 78, prompting all traffic to be detoured down School Street during those work hours.
Officials say this is all related to the Highway 78 Improvement Project which is designed to improve safety conditions, increase traffic capacity and improve traffic flow.
The project is in Phase 2-A which officials says includes about 8 miles of roadway.
Over these next couple of days, crews will be adding a drainage line, but the main improvement this phase is focusing on is adding a shoulder and turn lanes to the roadway.
“Not having shoulders along the road is very dangerous for vehicles when they do leave the roadway – it’s hard for them to get back on safely,” Carraher said. “The shoulder allows them to do that. It also helps bicyclists that use the roadway – it gives them somewhere to ride as well. And not only the shoulder improvements, but adding the turn lanes.”
Officials say all of these improvements are being done ahead of growth in the area.
“If you look at the Ridgeville Industrial Campus and the recent announcement that Walmart’s Distribution Center is going there, we’re expecting that to grow pretty rapidly and that’s going to bring a lot of traffic,” Carraher says. “We have a five-lane section that we’re putting in that will allow people to move from Ridgeville back to the interstate a lot easier. It’s also going to allow that Ridgeville Industrial Campus to grow like we want it to.”
While the construction cost for this phase of the project is $13.8 million and isn’t expected to be completed until the Fall of 2021, officials say the project is on time and on budget.
