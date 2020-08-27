Troopers: Pedestrian hit on I-95 in Dorchester County dies from injuries

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person has died after being hit crossing I-95 North.
Troopers say the vehicle was traveling north on Interstate 95 at around 5:47 a.m. Thursday when it hit the pedestrian near the 84 mile marker.
The vehicle hit the pedestrian who was crossing from the median to the shoulder of the interstate, troopers say.
Highway Patrol says the pedestrian was transported to Trident Medical Center by EMS, but later died from their injuries.
Troopers say to contact The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office for more information on the victim.
This collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol, troopers say.
