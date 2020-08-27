WATCH: Live Coverage of Hurricane Laura from Lake Charles, LA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC/AP) - Hurricane Laura made landfall in southwestern Louisiana as a ferocious Category 4 monster early Thursday, swamping a low-lying coast with ocean water that forecasters said could be 20 feet deep and unsurvivable.
The National Hurricane Center said the storm, which intensified rapidly Wednesday before plowing into land, came ashore at 1 a.m. CDT near Cameron, a 400-person community about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of the Texas border.
"Potentially catastrophic impacts will continue," forecasters said.
Winds gusted above hurricane-force to 128 mph while Laura’s northern eyewall moved onshore over Cameron Parish. Forecasters said even stronger winds were possible that could rip apart buildings, level trees and toss vehicles like toys.
