Berkeley Co. School district working to get all students online for upcoming school year

BEREKLEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The new school year is less than two weeks away for many school districts in the Lowcountry. Along with pencils and notebooks, this year students will need reliable access to a stable internet connection.
For the Berkeley County School District, around 60 percent of students will be returning virtually.
That’s thousands of kids and teachers all accessing the internet at the same time, which has some school and internet providers checking to make sure bandwidth capacity can keep up with demand.
Katie Tanner, the public information officer for the district, said schools are preparing for the internet needs.
“They know the number of students and teachers that will need to connect. The technology department is testing the bandwidth,” Tanner said at the school board meeting on Tuesday. “Now we are in those final, crunch weeks of making sure the internet is ready to go, devices are ready to go, and hot spots are ready to be disbursed for our families who need them.”
One of the internet companies supplying Berkeley County is Home Telecom. It’s a local business with around 35,000 customers in the Lowcountry.
CEO Will Helmly said bandwidth demand has grown exponentially in the last few months, but there is plenty of capacity. However, customers and therefore students may still have problems because of where they are accessing the internet – at home.
“At the house, the wifi networks were not built to have multiple people on them all day working or doing schoolwork or entertaining themselves,” Helmly said. This is especially true for homes with large families or lots of technology requiring internet.
The bigger issue is areas where there is no network at all. Helmly says they did tests with the school district on Thursday and found hundreds of students are in areas where no company provides internet.
“That’s nothing you can fix quickly,” Helmly said. “Even if all of us worked on it and you throw all of the money in the world at it, it takes months to build networks. It’s a real challenge.”
That is something the district has been working on for the better part of four years.
“We have been ensuring we have enough hot spots. We have been a one-to-one district since 2016, so we do have hot spots in our district, but we have ordered additional hot spots for this year as well,” Tanner said.
Hot spots are a hot fix, but they are not nearly as good as fully developed network.
“Those mobile hot spots have capacity issues,” Helmly said. “They’re the best when you have nothing, but they are not the best solution. There are areas where those don’t work at all.”
There are a few ways you can make the most of your internet.
Helmly says first check to see how many devices are connected to the wifi. Outside of computers, many people have phones, tablets, tv’s and even smart devices (like thermostats or washing machines) eating up bandwidth.
Disconnect them if your internet is slow. Helmly also recommends buying the latest router, keeping devices updated and doing regular virus scans.
