Business owner fears more break-ins at Jedburg salvage yard

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The owner of a Jedburg salvage yard says his business has been victimized by thieves ten times over the past year, including last night.
John Geddis said his company, Big J’s Auto Towing and Storage, was hit by suspects who stole tools and cut parts from cars.
They also allegedly vandalized his property and defecated in his workspace. Geddis considers the crime to be escalating.
“This is something against someone that’s why I’m scared,” he said. “I don’t want to end up dead back here one day. Vandalism is a hatred crime. It’s somebody that really wants to do something to you, but don’t have enough nerve to do it to you right yet.”
While Geddis estimates he lost tens of thousands of dollars over the past several years because of theft, he doesn’t believe a security system will help.
“With the infrared lights and everything, they’re going to pull them right off the trees if they see them,” he said. “To put in a $10,000 system, you have to have a good area to protect that.”
Geddis said he’s offering a reward of a $1,000 for the conviction of the person responsible.
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office confirms it is investigating.
