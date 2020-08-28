Charleston Co. students can now begin an early career path with new facility

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - High School students who are looking to start an early career path now have another way to do so in Charleston County Schools.
The new Cooper River Center for Advanced Studies is opening in North Charleston, and we got a tour today. It’s located across from North Charleston High School.
The $40 million project was a little delayed because of COVID-19, but leaders say it will open for the first day of school.
Students who attend can choose programs such as auto collision, health sciences like nursing, and courses in building construction and cyber security. They also have a broadcast news studio and media lab plus wet and dry makers spaces.
Principal Vanessa Brown said they collaborated with local businesses to gauge needed local workforce.
“We have major industries that move to Charleston, but when they get to Charleston they’re still having to rely on people out of state and out of country to fill those jobs,” Brown said. “We want to make sure our students are prepared to take on those careers. In mechatronics and health science field. So the businesses and industries can remain in Charleston because they can find the employees they need here in Charleston.”
Brown said students will typically spend half the day at the CAS, either morning or afternoon, and the rest of the day at their home school.
There are four feeder high schools for Cooper River CAS: RB Stall, North Charleston, Burke and Military Magnet.
Those students can self-select career programs every Spring.
The 84,000-square-foot building was paid for with the 2014 Education tax referendum. It’s designed to seat 600 students.
