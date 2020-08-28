Charleston Police looking for suspect in downtown shooting

By Riley Bean | August 28, 2020 at 8:23 AM EDT - Updated August 28 at 8:44 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say they are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting Friday morning in the Westside neighborhood of Downtown.

Police say they arrived on the scene in the 60 block of Norman Street in response to a male victim with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was transported to MUSC with a non-life threatening injury, officers said in a tweet.

Charleston Police say there is no apparent ongoing threat to the community, but they are still looking for the suspect.

Officers are asking anyone with information to call 843-743-7200 for on duty CPD Central detective.

