Charleston officials, business owners working to restore King Street business normality

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Central Business District Improvement Commission says they are working as a task force to improve this area that has been hit hard by the pandemic.
The Improvement Commission says they are made up of city council members, Mayor Tecklenburg and appointed business and property owners on King Street.
City of Charleston Planning Director Jacob Lindsey says the goal of this group is to increase foot traffic and improve the overall conditions and appearance of King Street and the Central Business District downtown.
“We’re doing this work with this commission in order to be proactive and to do everything we can to get King Street back up and on its feet,” Lindsey said. “And make sure that King and market are great places to be and they’re great for shoppers as well as for business owners and folks who live nearby. So this is a group who’s working together to try to improve the whole business district.”
Lindsey says this is usually a time for heavy foot traffic and tourism downtown as students return for school and the fall begins, but this year, numbers are still low.
The Central Business District Commission says they are meeting Friday at 3:30 p.m. to discuss ways of safely bringing more visitors downtown.
“One of the things we know is that there is less likelihood of virus transmission outdoors and outdoor opportunities for businesses such as dining outdoors for restaurants or having more shopping space outside is something we’re looking at and that the group has identified as potentially a good thing,” Lindsey said.
He said another big concern of the businesses has been the number of vacant buildings on King Street and their appearance.
Lindsey said vacant storefronts often accumulate more trash, but the city is working to provide treatment to all vacant storefronts, including having cleaning services come perform routine maintenance.
The Commission has also discussed putting artwork in the empty windows to improve the appearance, Lindsey said.
This committee was only formed about a month ago, but they are working on how to address the challenges in the central business district, prioritize the biggest issues, and determine how to pay for them, they said in a statement.
They say they hope to roll out new solutions as soon as possible to make sure areas like King Street and Market Street are great places for visitors, businesses owners, and folks who live close by.
