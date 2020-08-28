College of Charleston returning to in-person/hybrid classes on Sept. 14

No matter what, we are committed to transparency. We will keep the campus community informed about active and total case counts and other metrics via an online dashboard on the Back on the Bricks website, which will launch in the days to come. By delaying in-person instruction to start this semester, we bought ourselves precious time to continue preparing, and we have learned many lessons from other campuses. What we have seen, in so many instances, is that students hold the cards for helping universities return to campus and to stay on campus.