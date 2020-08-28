Councilman requesting oversight into city’s leadership during Charleston riot

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston city councilman is requesting that state authorities conduct an oversight into the actions of the city’s leadership during a riot.
Councilman Harry Griffin wrote a letter to Attorney General Alan Wilson asking him to provide oversight into the actions of the city’s leadership during the night of May 30 which saw multiple businesses and property damaged by rioters.
Protesters had gathered that afternoon to rally for justice in the death of George Floyd.
Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds said on that day the city experienced a peaceful protest from a diverse group of people in the afternoon hours to a smaller group of people who wanted to commit crimes that night.
“What was the plan of action and was it carried out properly? Were contemporary police practices followed? Did our city make any serious mistakes that caused the situation that we faced?” Griffin said in his letter to Wilson which was forwarded to Gov. Henry McMaster, SLED Chief Mark Keel, Mayor John Tecklenburg, Reynolds and Charleston City Council.
Griffin said it took hours, “and even days,” for the Charleston Police Department to respond to calls and that “some calls remain unanswered several months later.”
The day after the riot, Tecklenburg and Reynolds defended the city’s response to the riot including the mayor saying he had called for a curfew when the first pane of glass was broken, and Reynolds firing back at criticism of his agency’s handling of the crowds.
“I will just tell you when you’re in a riot for 12 to 16 hours in that type of environment, you have to be strategic, you have to be smart, you have to be thoughtful,” Reynolds said at the time.
Griffin said he is not blaming the officers who responded or the departments who came to the aid of the city. He said Charleston citizens have been frequently asking for answers into the riot, and said there was a lack of transparency or accountability when it came to the riot.
“Some oversight from our State Law Enforcement Division and your office would be greatly appreciated,” Griffin said in the letter which can be viewed below.
“It has been almost 90 days since our City was violently rioted,” Griffin said in a statement to Live 5 News. “That is more than enough time for our leadership to provide answers to our residents as to what mistakes were made and how we are correcting them. In order to restore faith in our community, I decided to ask our state law enforcement officials for help. We will never move forward as a city until all of our questions are answered publicly.”
Griffin also wrote a letter to the mayor in regards to the removal and handling of the John C. Calhoun statue which was located in Marion Square but was removed on June 24, a process that began the night before and lasted several hours.
Griffin said the removal and handling of the column of the statue was “shameful and avoidable,” and was concerned that since the column was damaged that the statue itself was damaged in the process of transporting from the city to a warehouse.
“I am also perplexed at why our contractor on this emergency bid would haphazardly remove a column made of precious materials that is over 125 years old and damage it beyond repair?” Griffin said in the letter to Tecklenburg.
Charleston City Council voted unanimously on June 23 on a resolution to remove the statue which at the time was in a wave of similar actions throughout the country following George Floyd’s death. City leaders had planned to relocate the statue at the Charleston Museum, but the board of trustees rejected it, saying that it went against their collection policies which had been revised last year.
You can read Griffin’s full letter to the mayor below:
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.