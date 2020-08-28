Criminal sexual conduct suspect arrested in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man wanted for first-degree criminal sexual conduct was arrested Wednesday in North Myrtle Beach, according to officials.
A State Law Enforcement Division agent saw the suspect, identified as 37-year-old Alan Christopher Hicks, leave a home and enter a vehicle, a report from the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety states.
The SLED agent requested assistance from North Myrtle Beach officers for a traffic stop on Hicks’ vehicle.
Hicks stopped the car at 28th Avenue South and Hilton Road where police dispatched confirmed he was wanted for first-degree criminal sexual conduct, the report stated.
Hicks was removed from the vehicle by authorities after he reportedly refused to get out.
According to the report, Hicks continued to resist officers before he was eventually handcuffed and taken to jail.
In addition to being charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, Hicks also faces charges of resisting arrest, driving under suspension, kidnapping, and weapon and drug charges, online records show.
Hicks is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
