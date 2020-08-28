Folly Beach Mayor discusses parking regulations and beach access

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin responds to a group that is demanding the elimination of emergency beach and parking restrictions on Folly Beach and Sullivan’s Island.
The Charleston Beach Foundation sent letters to Sullivan’s Island Mayor Patrick O’Neill and town council members, as well as to Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin and city council members requesting all beach and parking emergency restrictions should be eliminated or be allowed to expire on or before Sept. 14.
In response, Mayor Goodwin said, ”We did not stop access to the beach. We did diminish some parking to control the crowds and we’re doing just what the Governor asked us to do in creating ask ordinances.”
Organizers say if the issues they have raised are not resolved in a timely manner, the Charleston Beach Foundation will pursue “remedies at the local, county, state and federal level.”
“If they want to sue us, have at it,” Mayor Goodwin said. “If they wanted to really engage in conversation, writing a threat in the letter the way they do it, they could’ve called any time and say ‘We want to sit down and talk to you’ and we could. Not at one point did they call us to do that. It’s always been threatening emails and threatening letters.”
The City Council is meeting September 8 to discuss the current ordinance, which includes the parking restrictions and mask mandate.
Mayor Goodwin also said that all proceeds from ticketing in August will be going toward the island’s beach restoration project.
Folly Beach hasn’t seen a sharp increase in parking revenue because of this parking ordinance, since the island is already busy and those spots are filled regularly, Mayor Goodwin said.
“I’m sure the council will not make a decision based on that letter.” The mayor said in closing.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.