’Go right ahead:’ Folly Beach mayor speaks after group threatens to sue over restrictions

FOLLY BEACH. (WCSC) - The mayor of Folly Beach said he “does not take kindly” to getting threatening letters. This comes after a group called The Charleston Beach Foundation sent letters to Folly Beach and Sullivan’s Island demanding the elimination of emergency beach and parking restrictions.
The letter to the Folly Beach council said limiting parking is in violation of state law and has a “detrimental” effect on Folly Beach businesses and church-goers.
When asked about his response to the letter, Goodwin said, “I never take kindly to being threatened, and I never take kindly to you threatening the city of Folly Beach. So, if you want to sue us, you just spend your money and go right ahead.”
The group said it may pursue legal action if the restrictions aren’t lifted.
Earlier this summer, all Lowcountry beaches put in some kind of restriction to decrease crowds during the COVID-19 pandemic. There have been parking restrictions on Folly Beach since mid-July.
“We did not close one access to the ocean on Folly Beach, not one,” Goodwin said. “Could you still park? Yes, there was plenty of places to park.”
The ordinance on parking restrictions is set to expire on September 14 unless it is renewed. Goodwin said the council was already planning to discuss lifting the restrictions at its next meeting on September 8.
“If I was so inclined to do away with the parking before September 14, after that letter, I would want to leave it in place till September 14, just because you’re threatening us. I don’t know how my council will feel about that. That’s my personal opinion,” Goodwin added.
He does believe parking will go back to normal in September but said with COVID-19, anything is subject to change.
Live 5 News did reach out to Sullivan’s Island Mayor Patrick O’Neil and a representative from The Charleston Beach Foundation but we have not yet heard back.
